Children’s author visits village school to talk jungles with children

Children’s author Julia Jarman dropped in to Chipping Warden Primary School on Thursday last week.

Julia, who has twice been nominated for the Carnegie medal for children’s literature, was at the school to sign books, and speak to the children about how she writes the books and the topics in them.

Kate White, the school’s lead on the creative curriculum, said: “The children have been talking about Julia’s books and studying them. We’ve been looking at the jungle this term so her book Jungle Grumble has been read. The older children have been looking at the Jungle Book. It’s not just about the stories though, because the children have been learning about all different aspects of the jungle across different subject areas.”