Children's author takes assembly at Daventry school

Pupils at a Daventry school spent their morning in the company of children's author Gillian Overitt yesterday.

The writer of Max’s Magical Dream book delivered an assembly to Falconer's Hill Academy students, discussing how she had worked hard to get to where she is today.

She also introduced the children to the inspiration behind her stories, including a toy dragon that features in each of her books.

Pupils in Years 5 and 6 then took part in workshops with Gillian, where they were given the opportunity to plan and write their own stories using mysterious objects as inspiration.

Paige Smith, a Year 6 pupil at Falconer’s Hill Academy, said: “I thought it was a really valuable experience because I received some great feedback about my writing, which has helped me to improve my skills.”

During her visit, Gillian discussed how she had found reading and writing very challenging when she was younger. However, with strong perseverance and determination, she succeeded in later years to reach her dream of becoming an author.

Gillian also carried out a book signing for children at the end of her visit.

Rose Petruso, deputy headteacher and English lead at Falconer’s Hill Academy, said: “The day was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils.

“It was lovely for children to have the opportunity to meet a published author and ask questions about what it entails. It was clear that many were inspired by her visit.”

Matthew Reetz, executive headteacher at Falconer’s Hill Academy, said: “Gillian was able to provide a whole host of tips and advice about creative writing that will undoubtedly help the pupils in their English lessons.”