Chico Chugg's tales from Northamptonshire's waterways wins award for television producer

A children's television programme filmed in Northamptonshire has won a major industry award.

The show, Chico Chugg, is produced and directed by Anita Ramdharry for Chugg Productions and is filmed on the waterways of Northamptonshire.

Anita Ramdharry, TV Producer

The Royal Television Society Midlands judges chose Anita as Best New Talent 2016 for her work as producer/director and the programme itself was nominated for best fictional programme.

Anita Ramdharry said: “It’s such an honour to have been given this award. We’re a small production company, but being recognised by the Royal Television Society has put us right up there with the best in the business."

‘Chico Chugg’ is a live action pre-school programme that follows the adventures of the loveable Jack Russell dog Chico.

There’s original music in every episode from musical director Mike Roberts and Janet Roberts is the author of the series of books which the TV series is based on. The husband and wife duo live on their canal boat, with Chico, at Crick Marina, Northamptonshire.

Filming on location

The first series has already been broadcast on the Welsh national channel S4C. Due to differences in language ‘Chico Chugg’ has become ‘Nico Nog’ for viewers in Wales. Production on series two is nearing completion in English and Welsh.

Now for the first time people can get their own ‘Chico’ soft toy and series one of ‘Chico Chugg’ on DVD from the company website by going to chicochugg.com

With more children’s programme ideas in the pipeline, this now award winning company has a busy and exciting future ahead.