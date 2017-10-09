Cheque presented to Danetre Hospital on behalf of friends and family of Daventry football stalwart

Danetre Hospital received a donation from the friends and family of Ken Barton, a man fondly remembered for bringing football to Daventry.

Mr Barton, who was recognised for his 50 years of service to the beautiful game by Northamptonshire Football Association in May, sadly passed away last month.

In July a charity tribute match was organised by his friends Terry O'Neill and Marcus Thorneycroft, and the money raised has been donated to two charities who played a part in caring for Mr Barton: the British Lung Foundation and Danetre Hospital.

A cheque of £2,700 was presented to Friends of Danetre on Saturday afternoon, while another for the same amount will be given to the British Lung Foundation this week.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Danetre Hospital group said on Facebook: "We can sincerely say that, without the tremendous effort that people like this, and other donors provide to our cause, we would not be able to provide all the extra equipment and facilities that benefit the patients and staff at Danetre."

Mr Barton, born in London, first moved to Northamptonshire in 1966. Six years later he moved to Daventry where he founded Tamar Youth – which would later become Drayton Grange FC – and his involvement with the youth club is perhaps what he’s best known for.

Also on the list of Mr Barton’s achievements is the creation of the Daventry & District Sunday Football League in 1975, along with Ken Wilson, which at one point boasted four divisions.

Mr Barton, a lifelong Chelsea fan, was able to attend the July charity match at Daventry Town Football Club in his honour in spite of his poor health. There he met former Blues striker Kerry Dixon, who was invited down by Terry.

Speaking ahead of the game, Terry said: "A lot of people that have come into contact with Ken and who have played for Drayton Grange, and also been part of Daventry Sunday League have a lot of respect for him.

“We thought it was a fitting tribute to the man himself because he brought football to Daventry, in many ways."