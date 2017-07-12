Cheers Northampton Saints! Franklin's Gardens cuts price of beer, burgers and early bird tickets

Burgers, beer and match tickets have had their prices cut at the home of Northampton Saints.

Starting next season, basic burgers at Franklin's Gardens will be sold for a fiver, down from £6.50, while a pint of Carlsberg or Tetley's will be 30p cheaper and cost £3.90

Ticket prices for every block have also been reduced and a "best price guarantee" has been made so that club tickets will not undercut season tickets.

The Match Day Village has been doubled in size with more food units and a real ale bar, with a permanent big screen for viewing and new turnstiles.

New entry prices for Blocks 15 and 24 have been announced, starting at £10 for juniors, £14 for concessions and £22 for adults.

Saints chairman John White said: “We always look to make our match day experience better for all our supporters.

"Since the end of last season we have reviewed all areas of our operations and have worked extensively with our partners and suppliers – especially Levy Restaurants UK and Carlsberg UK – to make a number of improvements in a variety of areas. Some of these are visible, such as the significant expansion of the Village, while others are behind the scenes, but all will combine to make supporters’ days at Franklin’s Gardens this season as good as they can possibly be.”