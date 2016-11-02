Charity talk in Daventry by celebrity vicar

A presenter, vicar and former pop star will be giving a talk in Daventry in aid of a local charity.

The Rev Richard Coles, vicar of Finedon, TV and radio regular and former member of the Communards, will be helping raise money for the young advice service Time2Talk.

Mr Coles will be giving a talk entitled ‘The view from middle age of a mis-spent youth’.

Andrew Nixon from Time2Talk said: “Many years ago Richard Coles and I met while I was finishing my degree at what was then Nene College and he was doing some research on a book on Wagner.

“He is a Northamptonshire lad and his family were well known in Kettering as boot and shoe makers.

“His career has taken him in a very interesting direction from former pop star in the Communards to being a fully fledged vicar and anchorman of BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show,

“He has made a host of appearances on shows like Have I Got News For You, has been a Celebrity Masterchef finalist, and published various works.

“I haven’t seen Richard for many years but thought I would drop him a line and ask if he might donate an hour or so of his time to pop across to Daventry and give a talk in aid of Time2Talk.

“I am pleased he has agreed and has found time out of his busy schedule to do just that. It will be a relatively intimate gathering and tickets are strictly limited to a maximum of 45. We expect them to go very quickly.”

The talk will take place at The Abbey in Daventry from 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 7. Tickets are £15 including a drink.

Tickets will only be available in advance from Time2Talk, which is based in The Abbey centre and open for people to reserve, pay or collect tickets, during office hours of 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, 9.30am to 2pm on Fridays, and 9.30am to midday on Saturdays. The charity is unable to process card payments.