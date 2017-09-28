Charity members to be VIPs for the day at launch of Daventry discount store

Daventry will have a new discount store when B&M opens its doors on Abbey Retail Park next week.

The October 4 opening will see volunteers from a charity nominated by the store's employees take to the stage for the unveiling, alongside Daventry Mayor Cllr Lynne Taylor.

Customers can expect a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal ranges.

The chosen charity is Daventry Volunteers Centre, who have recruited volunteers for charities and not for profit organisations as well as supporting projects that help deliver better services to the people in the Daventry area, like the New Street Cafe Project and Happy at Home Partnership.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives will receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part and for all their work in the community.

B&M store manager, Sanjay Kakab, said: “The team from Daventry Volunteers Centre really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

The store has created 45 jobs.

He added: “The new team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we can’t wait to get the doors open next Wednesday and show customers their new B&M Daventry.”

The newly developed store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme.

It occupies three empty units at the retail park which were converted into a single 17,600 square foot space.

