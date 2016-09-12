Charity ladies’ night coming to Daventry

A charity ladies’ night takes place on Sunday (September 18) in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Daventry Rugby Club.

The event, at the rugby club in Western Avenue, Daventry starts at 6.30pm and there will be a ‘Special Occasion’ fashion show at 7.30pm.

There will be refreshments and a bar, and canapes from James Catering from Rugby will be served and a number of stall holders will be offering a multitude of attractive goods and treatments.

There will be jewellery and accessories from Zwitzwoo and wedding flowers from Nicky Pritchard while Lizzie Jackson will display a range of lingerie and swimwear.

Lauren Worthington will be giving beauty product advice, Helen Ewen will be there with handbags and gifts.

Adding to the range will be the Cambridge Weight Plan, Forever Living, Beever Haircare and Younique.

Co-organiser Julie Rose said: “There will be a collection of little black dresses and beaded costumes for the party season. Prices will start from £30 and all other garments will be discounted by a minimum of 50 per cent.

“We also have Lois Jones who is a make-up artist and beauty therapist. She will be doing demonstrations on eye lashes, contouring and gel nail polish, as well as how to achieve ‘smokey eyes’.

“We’re also pleased to have Gail Hudson with perfumes and Finally Candles by Partylite. All the stand holders are small businesses or ladies working from home.”

Standholders are paying £20 to go to the charity and also donating a raffle prize to be drawn during the evening.

Tickets are £2 from The Rose Wardrobe in Weedon, any of the stallholders, Daventry Rugby Club or on the door.