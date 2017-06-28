Charity football tournament returns to Daventry

A Daventry charity football tournament will return for its third edition next month, raising money for Kenyan schools in the process.

The DHL Tyre Team charity football tournament on July 29 is raising money for the Little Faces Schools charity with the hope of surpassing last year’s fundraising total of £475, and doors open at midday.

There will be a barbeque, a bar, and a live prize raffle, as well activities for children including a bouncy castle and face paiting.

The competition, organised by DHL Hankook Tyres, will see teams from DHL bases around the Daventry area take part.

Daventry Town FC will not only host the day’s matches but the evening charity disco ball too from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 for the dance, which includes food, and there will be a silent auction. Email leonie.eaton@dhl.com for tickets.

Little Faces Schools in Kenya is a charity set up to improve the lives of children in Kenya through education and feeding programmes.