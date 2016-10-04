Charity bowls event in Daventry a success

Daventry Indoor Bowls Club, in Browns Road, hosted its first every charity bowls challenge on Sunday.

The competition was open to companies, organisations, and groups of friends.

With eight teams from Steris, Early Doors Pub, Job Centre Plus, Daventry Town Council, and groups of friends competing to win prize money to help support the charity of their choice.

In the end the winners were a group of friends from Daventry, with the team name of “Bowling for Soup” (pictured) who took the top spot, winning all three of their games. The friends, James Goodwin, Joe Spires, Ricky Holcombe and Adam Websdale, were delighted with their win and donated their money to Parkinson’s Disease UK and the paediatric diabetes team at NGH.

The runners up were “Top Cats” a team from Daventry Town Council, who donated to MIND. In third place was “Steris A”.

A spokesman for the club: “Daventry Indoor Bowls Club was delighted with the support from the community and also thanked Ian Litchfield for donating the winners shield and 50 per cent of the prize money. The club is open every Saturday from 9.30am to noon for people to come and try the game.”