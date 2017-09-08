Charity auction and ball for Daventry boy in aid of Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire

A charity auction and ball have been organised by a Daventry boy and his family in aid of his primary school in Staverton and the Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire.

Aiden Brennan and his family will host a night filled with diamonds, music, fireworks and prizes on October 28 at Dunchurch Park in Rugby.

The black-tie event starts with a drinks reception in the hotel grounds and will be followed by a three-course meal after which party goers will be entertained by a live band, disco and charity auction.

Aiden’s parents said they have been blown away by the generosity people have shown. Lucy Brennan, Aiden’s mother, said: “We can’t believe the prizes people have been so kind to donate. Companies have also come forward to help us with flowers and yummy table favours on the day."

The money raised from Aiden’s Ball will go towards DSGN’s work across Northamptonshire supporting people with Down Syndrome and their families. DSGN provides a wealth of activities and events including occupational and speech and language therapy and social activities.

Some of the money will be used to purchase specialist play equipment for Aiden’s school, Staverton Primary, allowing Aiden and all his friends to play safely and independently.

Shay Brennan, Aiden’s father, said: “Aiden was very poorly when he was little and DSGN has provided him and us with so much support. It’s going to be an emotional yet exciting night and we’re looking forward to giving back to such a wonderful charity.”

Prizes on the night include a pair of Cheaney’s shoes worth £350, complete with a personal tour of Cheaney’s Desborough-based factory, as well as a diamond ring donated by St Gyles Jewellers, an independent family-run boutique jeweller in Northampton.

Further donations include Northampton Cricket Club tickets and a signed cricket bat, a signed Saints shirt, VIP tickets to see Blues Rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor, a year of golf lessons with Shay Brennan Golf, personal training sessions, Triumph motorcycle merchandise, a NuSkin pamper evening, sports massages plus much more.

The night will end with a fireworks display by MLE Pyrotechnics.

Tickets for the ball are £50 and can be bought through the dedicated Facebook page, and donations can be made via the Just Giving page.

Anyone wishing to donate any prizes for the raffles or for the charity auction can email aidensball@gmail.com.