Changes proposed to Daventry district’s social housing waiting list

Changes are being proposed to update the way people are given priority on the district’s social housing waiting list.

Daventry District Council’s allocation scheme is being reviewed to keep it up to date with housing legislation and local circumstances.

A key change will be allowing existing social housing tenants to join the housing register to enable them to move, even where they are currently adequately housed. This means people can try to downsize if they are in a property with extra bedrooms, and the council says should mean more efficient use of the district’s social housing stock.

Another change will see the level of housing-related debts that an applicant can have without being prevented from applying increase, subject to having a payment plan in place, from £250 to £1,000.

The last major changes to the allocation scheme were made in 2013 which included new criteria for applicants based on family or employment connections to the district and enabling people age 60 and over to register for houses as well as bungalows.

Daventry District Council’s housing and health portfolio holder, Cllr Mike Warren, said: “We continue to see significant changes to national housing and welfare policies, and local circumstances, so it’s important that ensure our housing allocations scheme is kept updated to respond to these.

“All the comments we receive as part of the consultation will be considered and help to shape the final version of the allocations scheme, so I would encourage everyone with an interest in these issues to feed back.”

Consultation on the draft allocation scheme runs until 5pm on Monday, January 23.

People can read the document and give their views via www.daventrydc.gov.uk/consultation.

The document can be viewed in the reception of Daventry District Council’s Offices in Lodge Road, Daventry and at Daventry, Brixworth, Moulton and Long Buckby libraries.