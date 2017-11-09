Chance to learn about scheme which helps support Daventry District's older generation

People are invited to discover the benefits of a scheme which aims to help reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Daventry District Council has been working with Northamptonshire ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England) to develop Good Neighbours Schemes across the district.

Coordinators have now been established in Moulton and Crick, where they are on hand to provide day-to-day support for older residents, either through befriending or arranging help with household chores or transport.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure, said: “The Good Neighbours Scheme is very well established in Moulton, and we’ve also been pleased to support volunteers in Crick to launch their own scheme recently.

“Both schemes have had a positive impact on the lives of older people living in those parishes, so we’re really keen to see this spread right across our district.

"I would urge groups to get along to this event if they can and find out about the wide range of support, guidance and funding we have available to those who are interested in starting a Good Neighbours Scheme.”

The Moulton branch was set up earlier this year in June where it is coordinated by Mary-Jane Brown, a community connector who works alongside Moulton Parish Council and Moulton Surgery to improve health and wellbeing in the village and its surrounding area.

Their volunteers gave between two and six hours per month to help establish the scheme and run events, and have begun offering befriending and other services.

Speaking in June, Mary-Jane said: “The Moulton Good Neighbour Scheme has a growing group of enthusiastic volunteers who are keen to befriend isolated people in our area and help out at Health & Wellbeing events in the new Community Centre.

“From serving refreshments, meeting and greeting to taking photographs and setting up sound equipment, each volunteer has different skills to offer and we work very well as a team. The scheme has strengthened ties and built up a stronger sense of community.”

People from across Northamptonshire who are interested in bringing the scheme to their community are invited to find out more at a free event at Moulton Community Centre on Tuesday, November 21.

The event, which runs from 11.30am to 3.30pm and includes a free lunch, is a chance to hear from volunteers running successful schemes in their communities.

Attendees can also find out more about the range of support that is available for groups wishing to set up a Good Neighbours Scheme in Northamptonshire.

Places are free but must be booked in advance by phoning Rebecca Breakwell at Northamptonshire Acre on 01604 825884.