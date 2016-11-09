Celebrity chef to cook up a storm at Daventry shop

A celebrity chef will be in Daventry giving a healthy cookery demonstration later this month.

Chef and author Oliver McCabe will be coming to Sheaf Street Health Store in Daventry on November 24 to help people dish up healthy meals in the run-up to Christmas.

Oliver will be at the store to present a cookery demonstration on ‘Fuel Food to aid Digestion and Reduce Pain and Inflammation’ at 7pm where he will be giving tips on creating a range of simple sugar-free and gluten-free nutritious meals, snacks and treats.

Up to 75 guests at the ticketed event will be able to see him in action at the store’s demonstration kitchen.

Oliver is author of the Fuel Food Cookbook and has contributed to many magazines and national newspapers and regularly features on TV and radio. He also has a background in diet and nutrition.

Co-owner of Sheaf Street Health Store Shaun Higgs, said: “Oliver is an exceptionally gifted presenter, and we are honoured to have him as our first guest chef at Sheaf Street Health Store. Our customers are in for a great night.”

Oliver said: “I’m really excited about visiting Sheaf Street Health Store on November 24 and can’t wait. I’ll be dishing up lots of healthy sugar, gluten-free vegan and vegetarian meals to aid digestion and decrease inflammation to keep people focused and fuelled all day long before the festive madness.”

The cookery demonstration is one of a number of events at Sheaf Street Health Store. Other health speakers scheduled for the new year include nutritionist Patrick Holford and digestion specialist Ben Brown.

Tickets for the Oliver McCabe event cost £5 and need to booked in advance at the store.