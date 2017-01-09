CCTV images released after thefts from donations to village church near Daventry

CCTV images have been released by police after a series of six thefts from donations at a village church.

Northamptonshire Police say they believe the person in the images may have information about the thefts which took place at the Church of Saint Leodegarius in Ashby St Ledgers near Daventry.

The last of six recent thefts happened on Friday, January 6 between 2pm and 3.10pm. Each incident involved somebody taking money from church donations.

Officers would like the man pictured, or anyone who knows him, to contact police.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.