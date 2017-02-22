CCTV image released after attempted fraud at Daventry McDonalds

A CCTV image has been released after a woman paid with a fake £20 note at Daventry’s McDonalds.

Northamptonshire Police want to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the incident at the restaurant in Vicar Lane.

The incident took place between 5.20pm and 5.40pm on Friday, January 20. Northamptonshire Police released the details today, February 22.

Police say the CCTV shows a woman placing a food order for which she attempts to pay for using a counterfeit English £20 note.

However, she is challenged by staff and leaves the restaurant.

The woman is described as white, pale, with long dark hair. She was aged in her late 30s and was about 5ft 8in with a medium build. She spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.