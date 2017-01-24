Casualty airlifted to hospital after Cropredy collision

A two car crash near Cropredy required the services of the air ambulance after one car ended up in a hedgerow.

The accident happened at about 8.15 this morning, Tuesday, after two cars collided on Oxhey Hill, causing one of the vehicles to land dangerously balanced in a hedgerow.

Fire crews from Banbury, Chipping Norton and Deddington with additional assistance from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service propped up the unstable car in order to secure it and safely remove the driver who was air lifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Steve Anderson from Banbury Fire Station said: “The two vehicles were badly damaged as a result of the impact and the position and stability of one of the vehicles created a highly challenging incident.

“The crews worked extremely hard to gain access to the casualty and successfully affect this rescue.

“This collision occurred on a rural road, in frosty and foggy conditions, the cause is not known at this time, but is being investigated by Thames Valley Police”.

Police believe another man wearing a hi-vis jacket and was travelling in one of the vehicles left the scene and may require medical assistance.

Sgt Mark Scully, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to trace the person who left one of the vehicles as soon as possible as he may have serious injuries which require medical attention.

“I would particularly appeal to anyone in the area of Cropredy and near the A423 to contact police if you see anyone matching the description of the man.”