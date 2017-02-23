Cars hit as branches fall from tree in Northamptonshire village

Vehicles were damaged and access to a primary school affected after Storm Doris brought down branches in a village.

The high winds blew the branches down in Church Lane, Harlestone.

They landed on nearby parked cars, but no one was injured.

Sgt Sam Dobbs reported that the road was closed due to the problem and that parents who will be picking their children up from the primary school along the road are advised they will be able to pick them up from the pub instead.