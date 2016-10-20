Caring business is soaring high

A business was selected to be a finalist at the Franchisee of the Year 2016 awards for one of Britain’s biggest providers of homecare services in the UK, Bluebird Care.

It was competing for regional Franchisee of the Year 2016 for the Midlands West region and franchise’s owners Rozina and Amirali Sayani attended on behalf of the Northampton and Daventry team.

Enjoying their break in Blackpool.

In other news from the company, a worker at Bluebird Care enjoyed an all expenses paid trip to Blackpool to celebrate her year with the firm.

Care assistant, Gerharda (Dee) Magdalena was awarded for her efforts with a two-night break away for two adults and three children at the Savoy Hotel in Blackpool.