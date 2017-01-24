Caring agents help young Harry

Caring estate agents have come up with a naan-tastic way of supporting a little boy from Newnham.

Harrison Murray residential and lettings teams in Northampton, Duston and East Hunsbury are sponsoring a curry tasting and music night to the tune of £500 to help 20-month-old Harry Charlesworth.

The funds give the event - which takes place at Newnham Village Hall on Saturday, from 7pm-11pm, a great platform to go on and raise lots of cash for the Helping Harry Trust.

Harry suffered a number of strokes at birth and has cerebral palsy. He also has a number of other complex conditions meaning he has significant ongoing healthcare needs.

Harry’s supporters want to raise funds to provide life enhancing care and equipment to make life better for Harry and his family.

HM’s Northampton office estate agency manager Alan Young, who this week handed the cheque over to Harry and his mum, said: “Harry has touched all of our hearts so it is an absolute pleasure to be able to support in this way.”

Harry’s mum Hayley Charlesworth added: “Support for Harry from local people and business has been phenomenal and Harrison Murray’s wonderful contribution is the latest example of this.

“On behalf of Harry and the rest of the family we thank them from the bottom of our hearts - estate agents often get a bad press but the people of Harrison Murray have stepped up and proved that they are extremely kind and care about the community.”

Tickets for the curry tasting night are available by calling Hayley on 07812 404982.

To find out more about Harry and how to help visit www.facebook.com/thehelpingharrytrust.