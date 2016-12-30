Care home residents raise charity funds with their festive tour of Daventry town centre

Elderly care home residents, their families and staff headed out into Daventry to raise money for charity.

The residents of the Wheatsheaf Court home had their annual trip to see the town’s Christmas lights on Thursday December 22.

Sonja Young, activities coordinator at Wheatsheaf Court said: “We went down Sheaf Street accompanied by two Shetland ponies dressed as Rudolf, one pulling a sleigh.

“After buying every person a bag of chips, we then went up the High Street, through the precinct and back to Wheatsheaf.

“We collected money for the Alzheimer’s Society and raised £128.02 for them, we would like to thank the public for their donations.

“Everyone had a great time seeing the lights, they did look spectacular this year especially in the precinct. Everyone enjoyed their hot chips and there was warm mulled wine and mince pies waiting for them when they returned to Wheatsheaf.

“That week was a busy time for Wheatsheaf Court; there was something going on there every day, with a pantomime, an entertainer, a local singer, also Daventry Brass Band performed which our Residents absolutely loved listening to.”