Car stolen from village near Daventry after break-in

A car was taken from a house in Everdon after burglars stolen items from inside the home.

Northamptonshire Police say that burglars forced open the french doors of a home in Threeways, Everdon, some time between 2.30pm on Saturday, February 18 and 11.30am the following day.

Inside the home they stole property before driving off with the occupant’s blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

TAnyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.