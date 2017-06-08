Car keys stolen through cat flap from Northamptonshire house

Offender(s) forced open a cat flap and removed a homeowners car keys from a hook in the kitchen, Northamptonshire Police today reveal.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Tuesday, June 6 and 7am on Wednesday, June 7 at a property in Main Street, Little Brington Village.

The offender then stole their car, a silver VW Golf Estate, GR66 AZX.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.