Car blaze that closed major road into Northampton caught on camera

A stretch of the A45 near Northampton had to be closed in both directions this morning after a car caught fire.

The dramatic scenes were captured on camera by onlooker Samantha Phillips in Upper Heyford at about 9.30am today.

The A45 was closed in both directions at about 9.30am.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crew from the Mounts station attended the scene, close to junction 16 of the M1, to put out the blaze.

The A45 had to be closed in both directions as smoke drifted over the carriageway.

A spokesman for the fire service said the cause of the blaze was accidental and confirmed that one was hurt.

A crew from the Mounts extinguished the blaze.