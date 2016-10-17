Can you help shoe appeal?

People in the Daventry area are being asked to donate pre-loved shoes to a children’s appeal.

Antony and Lynne Newbould, who run Little Kickers pre-school football classes in Daventry, aim to collect 500 pairs of shoes before the end of October.

They are collecting on behalf of Sal’s Shoes, a charity that collects children’s shoes and passes them on to their new owners.

Lynne said the charity has now distributed over 75,000 pairs of pre-loved shoes in 31 countries in the last three years.

“In too many countries you cannot go to school and access a free education unless you own a pair of shoes,” she said.

“So far we have collected nearly 200 pairs at our classes in 12 days and inspired by this, our children Elena, nine, and Stanley, four, have organised an additional collection at their school - Welton CE Academy. They have collected a further 100 pairs in just over a week.”

Antony said: “We’ve had a really positive response to the appeal and would like to thank everybody who has donated. Support from the school has been amazing.”

Antony and Lynne will be sorting, boxing and shipping the shoes off at the end of October.

For more information or to donate shoes, telephone 07717 717147 or (01327) 700153.

