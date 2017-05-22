Can you help kittens who hitched a rid to Northampton?

A fundraising appeal has been launched to raise money for four kittens who hitched a ride to the UK from Poland on the back of a lorry.

The two week old kittens were found by a shocked lorry driver on his arrival in Northampton last week.

They had survived the 1,000-mile journey, where they travelled through Poland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and the English Channel.

The kittens were picked up by the RSPCA, and have now had to go into quarantine via Trading Standards. They are expected to be in quarantine for up to four months, which is expected to cost the RSPCA’s Northamptonshire branch in the region of £2,500.

Jaymi Wilmin, fundraising manager at the branch, said: “This is standard procedure which we are required to follow by law.

“It will not be cheap to pay for this and we are looking at costs of £2,500. This includes boarding, ID chips, release forms, rabies vaccinations, pet passports, bloods, worming and flea treatment, plus an admin fee.

“We will ensure that these babies are properly looked after during their quarantine period, as they are at such a young and delicate age.

“Once the kittens have gone through the required quarantine period and procedures, they will be returned into the care of the branch, where they will be available for rehoming.”

To donate to the care and quarantine costs of Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid text ‘MEOW17’ plus the amount to 70070 (e.g. by texting ‘MEOW17 £5’ to 70070 would donate £5 towards their care). Donate via the branch’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RSPCANorthamptonshire, or on the branch’s website at www.rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk/donate.