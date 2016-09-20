Campaigners to hold meeting in Braunston opposing 1,500 home plan

People against a proposed 1,500 home ‘garden village’ extension to Rugby will meet in Braunston tonight (Tuesday).

They are against proposals to build the extension to Rugby on land off the A45 near Grandborough.

A meeting will be held at Braunston Village Hall tonight (Tuesday September 20) starting from 7.30pm.

The meeting is part of a series of events being organised by the campaigners in the villages around the proposed site.

Rugby Borough Council’s revised draft Local Plan seeks to identify development land up to the year 2031 and includes an option for ‘DS3.15’ at Lodge Farm in Daventry Road near Grandborough, off the A45. This 260-acre farmland site would be for a ‘garden village’ of up to 1,500 houses.

Residents from the surrounding villages of Grandborough, Onley, Barby, Willoughby, Braunston, Dunchurch, Broadwell and Woolscott, have voiced fears over the impact of the potential homes on the local roads and infrastructure.

They also say it could mean their rural villages are swept up into a new suburb of Rugby – being built they say not to meet local housing needs but to provide authorities in Coventry a way of meeting their housing provision numbers.

The Lodge Farm proposal is years from being a planning application, but local plans are intended to direct developers to build on sites the council wants them to. Applications in line with the local plan are far more likely to be approved than those which go against it.