Campaign for donations to people living in refuges across Daventry District launched

Warm-hearted Daventry District residents can offer some cheer to people in need this Christmas by donating items to a festive parcel scheme.

The Comfort and Joy campaign has been set up to help those who are staying in refuges as a result of experiencing domestic abuse.

Jointly organised by the Daventry District and South Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership and the Daventry District Forum, its aim is to provide them with a few gifts and treats, as well as food, toiletries and other essential items.

It is also hoped the project will raise awareness of domestic abuse, incidents of which tend to rise over the Christmas period.

Ann Bodsworth, Joint CEO of Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, said: “The aim of the Comfort and Joy campaign is to help those who need it most.

"We have received a wonderful amount of support for it in the last two years, and knowing the generous spirit of people in Northamptonshire I’m sure they will do all they can to help us again.

“To anyone who does feel able to support the campaign I would like to say thank you – just one item can make a big difference to the recipient.”

Parcels for men, women and children as well as Christmas food parcels are being put together and a list of suggested donations can be found at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/CommunitySafety.

Donations can be made at the Daventry District Council offices in Lodge Road, at Daventry Police Station in New Street, and at the South Northamptonshire Council offices at The Forum in Towcester, up to and including Friday, December 15.

All of the items donated will go directly to people living in refuges in Daventry District, South Northamptonshire and the wider county area this Christmas, as well as to families recently rehomed as a result of domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse charity Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, which runs a number of refuges across Northamptonshire, will be helping to distribute the parcels.

Hundreds of parcels and Christmas gifts have been sent to men, women and children in refuges since the scheme began in 2015.

Those who are experiencing domestic violence are urged to call the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service 24-hour helpline on 0300 0120154 or visit www.ndas.co.

Suggested donations - Women’s Parcel

Soap

Body Wash

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Sanitary products

Make up

Perfume

Scarf and gloves

Toothbrush/paste

Suggested donations - Men’s Parcel

Deodorant

Body wash

Soap

Shampoo

Aftershave

Scarf and gloves

Toothbrush/paste

Suggested donations - Children’s Parcel

Soap

Body wash

Flannel

Shampoo

Nappies

Baby wipes

Scarf and gloves

Art and craft materials

Books

Baby toys

Toothbrush/paste

Suggested donations - Xmas and Food Parcels

Mince pies

Christmas pudding

Fruit juice

Cereal

Tinned fruit

Dry pasta

Christmas stockings

Christmas chocolates