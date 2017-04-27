Byfield Scouts put survival skills to test

A group of Scouts have put their survival skills to the test with a weekend-long battle against the elements.

The five from the Byfield Scout group, inspired by Chief Scout Bear Grylls, used survival skills learnt over the past few months.

Camping in woods, the lads scavenged natural materials such as logs, sticks, moss and leaves to construct a bivouac in a carefully chosen location that was sheltered, flat and dry.

The Scouts used their axe, saw and knife skills and lashed the construction together tightly using string and vines.

Gathering kindling and sticks, the Scouts prepared their fire and used it to cook all their food over the two days.

Life under the stars included a feast of sausages, bacon, eggs and porridge and they even created an apple crumble baked in a homemade oven.

After practising some archery and joining in with a lively campfire sing-a-long the Scouts settled down in their ‘bivvi’ to sleep in the woods.

Twelve-year-old Jack Hood, the troop’s assistant patrol leader, said: “It was so exciting to be with my mates sleeping out in something we had constructed ourselves.

“Looking up and seeing all the stars was really cool.”

After the weekend, the Scouts, Jack Hood, Oliver Robertson, Teddy Thompson, Max Sewell and Felix Wright, will receive their Survival badge.

Byfield Scout troop meets on Tuesday evenings from 7pm-8.30pm at the Scout HQ at the Brightwell Recreation Ground in Byfield.

For further information contact Sally Huband on 07900 212064.