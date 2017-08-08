Byfield pair complete Hadrian's Wall hike in aid of cancer charity

A Byfield couple completed a hike along Hadrian's Wall last week to raise money for their chosen charity.

Darren and Helen Lawson walked the entire 84-mile stretch of the Roman wall in five days, though Helen was forced to sit out on Wednesday because of her blisters.

Helen Lawson

The pair chose to fund-raise for Breast Cancer Now after Helen was given the all-clear in 2016 following her diagnosis with the illness the year before.

"To celebrate the news and to say thanks to all those wonderful people that helped us we decided to arrange a charity walk," said Darren.

"I had heard of Hadrian's Wall but never visited it and thought it sounded like a real challenge!"

He added: "It's been very hard work; we have been walking between 14-18 miles a day."

So far the Lawsons' have raised more than £1,500 for Breast Cancer Now.

The charity funds research focused entirely on breast cancer and its aim is that by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that has donated so far, it really does mean a lot to us!"

The Lawsons' Just Giving page can be found here.