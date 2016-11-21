Businessman killed after crashing his car into a tree on M45

A wealthy businessman and son of the multi-millionaire owner of budget chain Poundstretcher was killed when his Mercedes smashed into a tree on the M45 last week.

Sabir Tayub, 48, was killed when his car careered off the eastbound carriageway of the M45 and hit a tree near Rugby on Tuesday November 15.

The businessman, managing director of Nottingham-based storage giant Sert UK, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Uday Dholakia, a former chairman of Leicestershire Asian Business Association, said: “It’s deeply saddening for the family.

“I met Sabir in passing but I know his father Rashid, who encouraged his family to be successful but also very modest.”

Mr Tayub’s father Rashid, 66, founded Crown Crest food distribution, which owns Poundstretcher.

Rashid runs the business with his brother and Mr Tayub’s uncle, Aziz Tayub.

An inquest into the death was opened on Friday November 18, but was adjourned for Warwickshire Police to carry out further investigations.

Officers investigating the incident on the M45 would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 187 of November 15.