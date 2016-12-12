Bus firm launches new app in Northamptonshire for passengers to pay with mobile

Stagecoach Midlands has launched mobile ticketing across Northamptonshire, through a new smartphone app.

Customers can now instantly buy and download day tickets to their smartphone using PayPal, or via debit or credit card.

Passengers can access live running times via their smartphone to check the status of their journey with live tracking information before catching the bus.

In addition, the app enables customers to pinpoint their location during their journey, helping them determine where they are on the route at any one time, how far they are from their destination and when to get off the bus.

Stagecoach Midlands managing director, Steve Burd said: “This is more good news for our customers. As well as existing payment methods, we’re now offering people the chance to download their bus ticket straight to their smartphone, using technology to deliver greater convenience for those travelling with us.

“We know that time is precious to everyone. Our app also gives our customers reliable and detailed information about their bus services to help them plan their time accordingly. We are continuing to invest in new ways to make travel easier for our customers, as well as encouraging our politicians to take comprehensive action to tackle the growing issue of road congestion, to allow buses to flourish for the many customers who rely on them every day.”