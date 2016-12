A bus was left stranded on a Daventry roundabout after a crash earlier this morning.

The Stagecoach vehicle was parked on the centre of the roundabout at the junction of Admirals Way and Long March in the town at shortly after 8am.

Stagecoach said their vehicle was empty at the time of the incident, and they will be examining CCTV if the vehicle was fitted with it to find out what happened.