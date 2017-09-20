Burglars steal TV from kitchen of Daventry home

Burglars broke into a Daventry home in the early hours of the morning and escaped with a 43in HD curved TV.

The break-in happened in Dean Walk on Wednesday, September 20 at some time between 4am and 4.05am, when the burglars used a crowbar to force open the front kitchen window and steal the white Samsung Series 6 TV.

Police are appealing to residents in the Grange Estate of Daventry to review their CCTV systems and let them know if they have seen anyone wandering the streets in the early hours carrying a large white flatscreen television.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.