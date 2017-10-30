Burglars steal cash, alcohol and tobacco from Daventry store

A Daventry newsagent was the target for burglars who stole cash, alcohol, and the shop's entire stock of cigarettes and tobacco.

The break-in at the Best One store on Oxford Street, Daventry, happened some time between 7pm on October 26, and 4am on October 27.

The side door appears to have been partially sawed off in order for the thieves to crowbar the metal gate

The shop was entered via a side door which appears to have been partially sawed off before a metal gate was crowbarred open to allow the burglars to gain access to the newsagent via its storeroom.

Around 20 expensive bottles of whiskey and vodka were taken, along with cigarettes and tobacco from behind the counter - including the replenishment stock - as well as cash.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information relating to the burglary contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.