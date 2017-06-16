Burglars climbed onto Northamptonshire house using a wheelie bin and stole gold watch

Burglars used a wheelie bin to climb onto the roof of a property in Northamptonshire before climbing through an open window and stealing a haul of property.

The theft happened in Meeting Lane, Towcester sometime between 7pm and 10.30pm last night, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The offenders escaped with a black Toshiba computer and a gold Reverso LeCoultre watch with an expanding strap.

"The watch was of sentimental value and had an engraving on the back, which read "FB" and, possibly, "1932."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.