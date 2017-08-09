Building bridges: A45 link road on schedule for spring opening

The A45 Daventry Development Link road is on course for completion in spring 2018, said project manager Bernie van Hoek during a tour of the site this week.

The construction of seven bridges over the future single carriageway is currently underway with 60ft yellow cranes aiding with the installation of giant beams, some of which weigh around 30 tonnes.

These bridges reconnect existing roads which have been cut across by the A45, while the Dodmoor Bridge rises above the canal and railway line.

The project has long been on Northamptonshire County Council's agenda and it was not until 2015 that construction was finally able to get underway.

“Obviously one or two developments have taken place in the local area since which meant we’ve had to adjust, fine tune and tweak the adjustment to fit the environment we’re working within now," said site liaison manager Simon Levell.

“But we’ve managed to get the route on the corridor broadly as it was always envisioned.

One of the seven bridges

“I think various other schemes have taken priority over the years. I think every 10 years it’s got to the top of the list and other schemes have gone forward.

“On this occasion all the criteria were falling into place - the ducks were lining up as it were - and it’s enabled us to build it.

“It has always been on the county council's agenda for a decade.”

Once finished the new road will facilitate the Monksmoor and Middlemore developments in Daventry, relieve traffic in Weedon and Flore, improve transport links between Northampton and Daventry, and improve access to the M1.

The link road cuts across several existing country roads.

Northamptonshire County Councillors Heather Smith and Matthew Golby

Site liaison manager Simon Levell

A bridge over the A45