British world championship hurdler pays a visit to Daventry school

Daventry's Falconer's Hill Academy welcomed a world championship athlete last week for an afternoon of sporting activity.

Meghan Beesley, the 400m hurdler who represented Great Britain in the summer's World Championships in London, took part in a range of circuit activities alongside pupils in which they attempted to complete as many leg drives, push-ups and star jumps as they could in four minutes.

Meghan also gave a speech in which she spoke about her athletic journey and discussed the characteristics and mindset that helped her to succeed.

Rose Petruso, deputy headteacher at Falconer’s Hill Academy, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the day. They were all very excited to meet a famous athlete.”

In her assembly, the Great Britain athlete explained to the children how she flourished through her determination and explained how important healthy eating was to her success and wellbeing.

Matthew Reetz, executive headteacher at Falconer’s Hill Academy, said: “Perseverance and resilience are key characteristics that we teach our pupils.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to hear first-hand from such a skilled athlete. They learnt a lot about the dedication needed to reach their goals.”

The David Ross Education Trust, of which Falconer's Hill is a part of, has invited a number of athletes to its schools to help pupils get inspired and explore their passions.