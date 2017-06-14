Bring a picnic to Great Get Together in Braunston

A Great Get Together is being held in Braunston at the weekend.

Billed by organisers as the biggest neighbourhood celebrations since the Jubilee street parties, the gatherings are being held nationwide from Friday to Sunday in memory of MP Jo Cox, who was shot and killed 12 months ago, to “share food and celebrate all that we hold in common”.

Braunston’s is taking place from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday on the village green.

People are being encouraged to bring a picnic.