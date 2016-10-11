Brexit politician visits Daventry firm which trades across Europe

A politician who backed Brexit dropped in to visit a Daventry firm supplying parts to the automotive sector across Europe.

Fresh from the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, East midlands MEP Emma McClarkin visited the Daventry business Red Arch Manufacturing Ltd on Friday.

Brexiteer Ms McClarkin toured the factory of the Long March based tier 1 supplier to the automotive sector [a firm which supplies parts directly to those building cars], exchanging views with the workforce as she went.

Red Arch has recently been awarded a Queen’s Award for international trade, this made the visit particularly important as the UK motor manufacturing sector eagerly awaits details of future trade deals with its European counterparts.

Red Arch exports 90 per cent of their sales to mainland Europe so has a vested interest in the deal eventually struck for the UK’s exit from the EU.

The firm’s finance director David Wykes said: “The discussions were very open and constructive.

“Clearly there will be challenges for businesses like Red Arch who export a large percentage of their product to the major European automotive manufacturers.

“Access to this market is key to the business remaining competitive. However, Red Arch is a strong business built on innovation and technology, and we will continue to lead the way in both products and processes to generate new revenue streams within the automotive sector.”