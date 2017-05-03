BREAKING: Train lines from Northampton station blocked following fire near railway

A fire 'involving a train' has broken out near Northampton Railway Station.

All train lines between Northampton and Rugby have been blocked as the fire brigade deal with the incident, London Midland has confirmed in a tweet.

Four crews and a first response ambulance have been called to the 'fire involving a locomotive' at Martins Yard, off Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton.

London Midland tweeted: "Road transport has been arranged from Rugby, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "We were called to an incident at around 11:30 today (May 3) involving smoke coming from a goods train near Martins Yard, Northampton."

