BREAKING NEWS: Unexploded World War Two BOMB shuts major Northamptonshire road

A major road through Northamptonshire has been closed after an explosive device believed to be from World War Two was discovered.

The A5 in Church Stowe is closed between the junctions of Furnace Lane and Heyford Lane following the discovery of the device.

A cordon has been put in place and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

There are currently long queues in both directions on the A5 in the Church Stowe and Upper Stowe area.

Updates to follow.