BREAKING NEWS: Two men held on suspicion of murder after fatal crash in Northampton

Two men have been arrested on following the death of a 22-year-old Northampton man after a collision involving his motorbike and a car.

A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from the Daventry area, are being questioned by detectives in connection with the crash in Eastern Avenue North, Kingsthorpe, close to the junction with Eastern Close, about 8.30pm on May 18.

Stuart Hutchings, aged 22, of Southfields, Northampton, died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday, May 24 at University Hospital, Coventry.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We are still appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision itself or either of the two vehicles involved - a white motocross bike and a red, new-shape Ford Fiesta - leading up to this incident.

"Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."