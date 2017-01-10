BREAKING NEWS: Police identify body found on M1 in Northamptonshire

Police have named the man whose body was found on the M1 in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman said he had been identified as Ashley Hayes, aged 46, of Shepherd’s Bush, London.

Detective Sergeant Tony Hopkins, from the collision investigation unit, said: “Through our enquiries, we believe that Mr Hayes may have been in the Toddington Services area, in Bedfordshire, at around 1.30am this morning.

“He may have been given a lift from there, or may have hidden himself in a lorry, to enable him to get to where we discovered him.

“We need anyone who was there are the time and may have seen him or witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.”

“This may have been an accident or something more serious. We need to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

“There will be lorry drivers and other motorists who may have driven this stretch of road and some of them may have dash cam footage. We would urge anyone with any information to come forward.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can police on 101 or 03000111222 if outside of the county.

The family does not wish to be contacted at this stage.