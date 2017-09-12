BREAKING NEWS: Police confirm two dead following tragic crash on the M1 in Northamptonshire

Two people have died following the major crash on the M1 yesterday in which a lorry went through the central reservation and into oncoming traffic.

The woman and man were the driver and passenger of a car, which was travelling on the southbound carriageway when the collision took place.

The collision happened at about 2.50pm yesterday Monday, September when a blue vehicle transporter was travelling north between junctions 14 and 15.

The transporter struck the central reservation before crossing onto the southbound carriageway and overturning onto the car containing the woman and man.

Several other people were injured and a number of vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision.

The M1 re-opened at around 4.50am this morning after the carriageway was cleared and repairs made to the central reservation.

Air ambulance crews and the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were called to the scene to treat "a number of patients". However, it is not yet known how many were injured.

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: "A man in his 60s was taken to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance."

A spokeswoman for EMAS, said: "We received a call at 2.51pm on 11 September to the M1 Southbound between Junction 15A and Junction 15.

"The caller reported that there had been a multi-vehicle road traffic collision involving a lorry.

"We sent two paramedics in ambulance cars, three crewed ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene. One patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital by air ambulance and one patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital by land ambulance.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are being asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.