BREAKING NEWS: Northamptonshire Police constable struck off after disciplinary hearing

A Northamptonshire Police constable has been dismissed and prevented from working for the police ever again following a disciplinary hearing into his behaviour in the company of a teenage girl.

PC Declan Gabriel, who did not attend the hearing, was acquitted of rape and two counts of sexual assault after a jury returned a not guilty verdict in February 2017.

However, the 28-year-old's conduct while in the company of the girl was found to be in breach of the public confidence and the police service as a whole.

It was alleged PC Gabriel placed a young and vulnerable female in a police vehicle with a view to taking her to a safe place. However, she remained in his vehicle for over two hours before he delivered her to an alternative address.

It was alleged that the officer failed to behave in an appropriate and/or professional manner towards the female during that time. This included while alone with the female, asking her questions regarding her sexual experiences without good reason.

He made no record of these discussions nor did he report it to his supervisors.

He made no attempt to update his supervisor in relation to the situation, or seek arrangements for a handover of the female to another officer or for another officer to be released to accompany him.

At all material times the officer was in a position of authority, entrusted with taking the female to a safe place.

His conduct was found to undermine public confidence in the police service as a whole.

PC Gabriel was also found to be in breach of the force's standards of professional behaviour, namely honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

The internal investigation was based on PC Gabriel's admissions made in court and did not seek to disregard or discredit in any way the victim's evidence in the judiciary process.