London Midland is warning rail passengers not to travel today after a number of incidents due to Storm Doris.

A spokesman said: "The company has lifted ticket restrictions so that passengers can delay their journeys and travel tomorrow (Friday)."

He added that while high winds wereaffecting rail services across the region London Midland train tickets can be used on any of the following services:

Virgin Trains between London - Birmingham - Chester - Liverpool

Chiltern Trains between Stourbridge - Kidderminster - Leamington - London Marylebone

Cross Country between Reading - Birmingham - Manchester - Nottingham

Arriva Trains Wales between Birmingham - Chester - Shrewsbury

Merseyrail between Liverpool South Parkway - Liverpool - Chester

East Midlands Train between Stoke-on-Trent and Crewe

Southern between Milton Keynes - Watford - Shepherds Bush

NXWM on all routes.

London Buses between Watford - London Euston

London Overground between Watford - London Euston - Shepherds Bush

The spokesman added: "A 50 mile per hour speed restriction is now in place across the network until at least 1600 hours. This means fewer trains can run and some journeys will take longer to complete. Individual lines are being blocked by falling trees and debris. The Cross City Line between Birmingham and Lichfield is unlikely to re-open today."

For the latest information go to www.londonmidland.com/travel-information/live-information/service-disruption