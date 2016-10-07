BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters called to tackle blaze at Northamptonshire country mansion

Roads leading into a tiny Northamptonshire village have been closed after a large fire took hold of an 18th Century mansion on the county border.

The roads leading into Cosgrove village from the A508 have been closed off, following a blaze at Cosgrove Hall.

A photograph taken from Wolverton by Simon Phillips shows black smoke billowing into the air, with large flames clearly visible from the roof of the Grade II listed building on the edge of Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

Closer pictures show the entire roof engulfed by the flames.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue says it has dispatched six engines to the scene of the 16-bed house, which is privately owned.

Roads have been closed into the village as a precaution.