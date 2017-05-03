BREAKING: 'Hundreds of passengers stuck on train' following fire near Northampton station

Train lines form Northampton Railway Station have been blocked after smoke began 'pouring' from a train.

Seven fire stations and 40 firefighters were called to Martins Yard, off Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, to fight a blaze that broke out in a diesel train's engine bay.

London Midland have confirmed the incident.

The train is reportedly carrying around 300 passengers who were on a day trip to Windsor from Holyhead and are now stranded 'with no prospect of moving anytime soon'.

John Stower, from Chester, is onboard the West Coast Rail Tours train. He said: "We were near Nuneaton when we had to stop. The conductors said there was a fault, but then we got moving again and they said it was fixed.

"Then someone noticed quite a lot of smoke pouring from the train."

All train lines between Northampton and Rugby have been blocked as the fire brigade deal with the incident, London Midland has confirmed in a tweet.

London Midland tweeted: "Road transport has been arranged from Rugby, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

Mr Stower said: "We've been stuck on board for over two hours now. We've been given free tea and everyone is having a laugh about it. It's just one of those things.

"I think we'll just go home after this."