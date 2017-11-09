Brave Daventry schoolgirl loses locks for children with cancer

Brave Daventry schoolgirl Scarlett Powell is having 11 inches of her beautiful hair cut off to help others.

She is donating her locks to the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for children with cancer.

Scarlett, 11, loves her long hair, but wanted to do something to help others.

The cut takes place next Monday.

Scarlett said: “I’m not nervous at all.

“I decided to have my hair cut and thought it would be good to help others in the process. I also want to fundraise for the Little Princess Trust and aim to raise as much money as I can.”

Her mum, Karen, said she is really proud of her daughter.

“I’m very proud that she decided to chop 11 inches off and donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Scarlett is also raising money for the charity too.

“It’s at Medusa Touch in Daventry on Monday, November 20, at 4pm and we are appealing for donations. If you could spare any money to help her fundraising for Little Princess Trust, we would would be very grateful.”

Staff at Medusa Touch salon are supporting the fundraiser by doing the cut for free.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scarlett-powell

Donations can also be dropped in at Medusa Touch, Unit 9, Abbey Retail Park, South Way.

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006 by the parents of the late Hannah Tarplee, along with help from friends and from Hannah’s school.